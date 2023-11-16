Millers Landing once of 8 projects to receive Bend Sustainability Fund grant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Sustainability Fund has announced eight projects they are awarding grant money toward.

Once of the projects is the Millers Landing access and restoration project.

The grant money will be used at the park along the river to provide accessibility for people of all mobility levels.

“Both access points will be accessible and will improve access points or include access points for both people using boats or those swimming waiting kids playing,” Bend Park and Rec Planner Rachel Colton said. “We’re trying to serve all users here in our community.”

Bend Park and Rec says with the money from the sustainability fund, they hope to break ground at Miller’s Landing as early as this time next year.

