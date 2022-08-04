▶️ Air tankers dropping retardant on Miller Road Fire near Maupin

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Aircraft are dropping retardant and water on the 10,500-acre Miller Road Fire that is threatening several communities near Maupin Thursday. The fire remains 0% contained.

The fire has already destroyed at least one home despite the efforts of firefighters to save it. High winds and ember showers were happening at the time, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC).

NWCC said fire crews worked to create fire containment lines, supported by the air drops.

Dozer lines and hand lines were established in the southeast corner of the fire near Ditch Road and Natural Pasture Road, NWCC said. Additional lines were also completed to the north near Old Wapinitia Road.

Firefighters were set to begin the mop-up process on the heal of the fire along west Miller Road on Thursday, NWCC said.

Several areas have already been evacuated. Others, like Maupin, are on a Level 2 “get set” evacuation alert.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Wednesday in order to get resources to the fire. The governor’s declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local resources in battling the fire.