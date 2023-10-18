Oregon retiree wins $1M in Powerball: ‘At our age, this is just about right’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Mill City, Oregon, retiree has come forward to claim his $1 million Powerball prize. And he and his wife already have plans for the money.

“At our age, this is just about right,” 77-year-old Thomas Willard said of the money he won in the October 9 drawing, according to the Oregon Lottery. He and his wife, Nancy, have been married for 49 years.

Nancy discovered the win by checking the numbers the day after the drawing.

“Wake up, you have to see this!” she told Thomas when she realized.

The couple plans to buy a new pickup truck and a riding scooter for Nancy to get around easier.

The 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City, which sold the winning ticket, will also get a $10,000 commission.

The $1 million was won during the run-up to last week’s record $1.765 billion jackpot, which was won by a player in California.

During that run-up, which started July 22, there was a total of $7.75 million in winnings sold in Oregon.