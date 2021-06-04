Milk, eggs and $1 million? Kroger the latest to offer vaccination incentives

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Kroger Family Company – Fred Meyer’s parent company – will give away five $1 million prizes and groceries for a year to 50 more people 18 and over who got at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in one of their stories.

You’re also eligible if you’re a current Kroger employee who got your shot somewhere else or if you got your shot by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

The ‘groceries for a year’ prize is a $13,000 gift card for use in Kroger’s family of stores.

According to the CDC, dozens of businesses are offering various incentives for getting the vaccine – from a free donut at Krispy Kreme to free Major League Baseball tickets, tickets to the Super Bowl and more.

You can learn more about the promotion here.