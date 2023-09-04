▶️ This app helps you save things you want to read later

By Jamey Tucker / “What The Tech” Consumer Technology Reporter

I love productivity apps but there are so many to choose from. There are hundreds of apps to make to-do lists, dozens of calendar and planner apps, and social media is another way people communicate with each other. And of course, if you ever run across an article, recipe, or YouTube you’d like to enjoy when you have time, putting those in one place is a challenge.

I discovered this app just a few weeks ago and it’s already my favorite for saving things I want to read later and for working on projects with other people. It’s called Milanote.

Milanote works on iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Macs, and PCs. I’ve found it to be a lifesaver and capable of doing all of the things I need it to do.

Open Milanote in a web browser to find a blank canvas where you can add boards. I have a couple so far named “news”, and “ideas” for things I find online that I want to read later. To add things to the board from a web browser, there’s a Chrome extension that sits next to the address bar. To save something you want to read later, just tap the extension and save it to the board. On a smartphone, tap the share button and choose “Milanote.”

>>> Central Oregon Daily News is on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Gadgets to improve your football tailgate parties

RELATED: How to get your 4K TV picture settings right for football season

No matter how you open Milanote later and on which device, you’ll find the saved articles. I’ve found that to be one of the best features since I like to catch up on saved articles and web items when I have a few extra minutes with my smartphone. Once I read those articles I can delete it for good or save it to another board.

For that reason alone Milanote has become my favorite web clipper.

It’s even better if you’re working on a project with other people. Milanote makes it super easy to share and collaborate with ideas, brainstorming, scheduling, and just communicating. Let’s say you and other parents are working on an upcoming high school homecoming event.

You can add names and what each person is working on. Add to-do lists and share ideas.