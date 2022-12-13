Former Washington State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mississippi State says football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition at the age of 61.

The pioneering coach helped revolutionize the college football passing game with the Air Raid offense.

A third-year coach at Mississippi State, Leach had been hospitalized over the weekend and had a bout of pneumonia late this season.

In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.

In nine seasons at Washington State, Leach led the Cougars to four winning seasons, six bowl games and two bowl wins. The Cougs’ best season under Leach was in 2018 with an 11-2 record and a win in the Alamo Bowl.

Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six.