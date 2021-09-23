Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up

by The Associated Press

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago is now dramatically smaller.

But across the river in Mexico, migrants in a growing camp awoke Thursday surrounded by security forces.

Both governments appear eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border.

The number of migrants at the border camp had been reduced to about 4,000 on Thursday morning as U.S. authorities had ramped up efforts to remove migrants from the camp.

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants.