▶️ Shopping local for Valentine’s Day at The Midtown Yacht Club’s Maker Market

The Midtown Yacht Club hosted a Valentine’s Maker Market on Saturday for the community to come shop, sip and eat.

A variety of vendors displayed their one-of-a-kind items.

Everything from candles, jewelry, cookies and more could be found.

The market was a fun way to shop unique and local gifts for loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

“As a local, born and raised Oregonian, just being somewhere where all of the vendors are getting together for the spirit of community, selling and supporting each other, it’s just a lot of fun, said Kier Smelcer, local vendor/owner of Over the Hedge Apothecary.

The Midtown Yacht Club holds different maker markets throughout the year.

