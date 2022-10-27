Election is still 12 days away, but it’s already being challenged in court

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome.

Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans.

The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.

It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers began an unprecedented hand count of votes Wednesday in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories prompted mistrust. They came face-to-face with the reality of how time-consuming it is. The American Civil Liberties Union unsuccessfully tried to stop Nye County’s plan to count the votes ahead of Election Day, warning that it could lead to the early release of results. ACLU Nevada chief Athar Haseebullah says he sees a disaster brewing. He said the ACLU would file a new petition with the Nevada Supreme Court. Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf called it a “pretty successful” first day.

