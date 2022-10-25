▶️ Deschutes County runs ballot counting test ahead of election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Just to be prepared for the upcoming election, 1,500 hand-marked test ballots in Deschutes County are being run through a logic and accuracy test.

The third party vendor system being used, called Clear Ballot is state and federally certified.

157,000 ballots were mailed to registered voters in Deschutes County. The deadline to deliver ballots in Oregon is by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 8, whether that’s dropping them off at an official ballot drop location or having them postmarked.

“If you’re mailing it closer to election day, just ensure that you get a hand postmark on there so that when we receive it, we can count it,” said Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison.

Quality checks are planned to be run before, during and after the election.

During the primary election, these logic and accuracy tests were run multiple times because of the multiple ballot options.