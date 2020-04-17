Middle, high schoolers to get Pass/Incomplete grades for spring term

Oregon students in grades 6-11 will receive Pass/Incomplete grades for the spring term instead of their usual letter grades, the Oregon Department of Education announced Wednesday night.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Bend-La Pine Superintendent Shay Mikalson said “all courses taken during the spring will be graded Pass/Incomplete (students will not receive a letter grade) based on students’ work up to March 13 and progress made during distance learning for the remainder of the academic year.”

The same method for grading will be used for middle school students as well.

Students will still have to earn 24 credits to graduate, but the move to non-letter grades provides “a clear path to graduation and reducing barriers that may result from extended school closure,” according to the ODE.

“This is a thoughtful, statewide approach that keeps our high school students on track to graduate,” said Oregon School Boards Association Executive Director Jim Green. “It mirrors what many colleges and districts around the country are doing, and we appreciate how ODE has reached out to partners and communities of color to ensure that students are treated equitably.”

Gov. Kate Brown announced April 8th that schools would remain shuttered for the remainder of the academic year.

At the same time, the ODE announced a Pathway for Graduation for seniors, which included Pass/Incomplete grading for work before March 13th.

Since then, the ODE and school districts have been working with parents and students on distance learning programs, while recognizing the unique challenges the effort entailed.

A pass/incomplete grade will not affect a student’s GPA, and students cannot be penalized or held back based on performance during the school closure, according to an OSBA report on the guidance.