Mid Oregon Credit Union to hold fundraiser for preschool health screenings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mid Oregon Credit Union is gearing up for its 18th Annual “Adopt-A-Bear” Fundraiser April 1 through April 17 in support of Healthy Beginnings, which provides free health screenings for preschoolers.

Since 2004, Mid Oregon’s annual Adopt-A-Bear fundraiser has raised more than $35,000 for Healthy Beginnings.

Starting April 1, members can “adopt” a bear with their donations and the die-cut bears with their names become the “wallpaper” at the applicable Mid Oregon branch.

Community donations keep Healthy Beginnings’ screenings free for all families who use their services.

“For 18 years, it has been the generosity of our membership that makes this fundraiser so special,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations. “We are pleased to again partner with Healthy Beginnings to help ensure that more Central Oregon children have access to these much-needed screening services.”

All health screenings are performed by local medical, dental, nutritional, and behavioral specialists, providing parents with a thorough assessment of their child’s physical and developmental health.

“Within the first five years, so many critical developmental milestones happen,” says Kathleen Cody, Executive Director of Healthy Beginnings. “Children suffering from unidentified medical or developmental issues can act out in various, unhealthy ways. Our assessments help catch these issues before school starts, giving parents an additional resource and peace of mind if they have questions about their child’s development.”

From April 1-17, the Central Oregon community can “Adopt-A-Bear” at any of Mid Oregon’s seven branches, by calling 541-382-1795 or going to a secure, online member-only donation form.

Donations will help ensure that every preschooler in Central Oregon is healthy and prepared to enter kindergarten ready to learn.