Mid-Oregon Credit Union to help HDM offer free, reduced admissions

The High Desert Museum is proud to announce that Mid Oregon Credit Union is serving as the Museum’s 2021 Access Initiatives Sponsor.

The Museum offers a variety of free and reduced-admission options to ensure our educational experiences are accessible to all.

A new access program made possible by Mid Oregon Credit Union is Wonder Wednesdays, which began in early December.

In an effort to provide engaging activities for students, parents and/or caregivers visiting the Museum on Wednesdays with pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade children who attend school in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Lake and Klamath counties receive a reduced admission price of $5 per person.

Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/wonder-wednesdays.

“We’re very grateful to our generous partners at Mid Oregon Credit Union,” says Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “Their support is critical to the Museum’s goal that visitors from every walk of life can experience our exhibitions, wildlife and history.”

Museum and Me is another popular Museum access program. The after-hours time at the Museum is open to children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities.

The event is held one evening per quarter and is free to individuals, friends and family. To learn more about Museum and Me, visit highdesertmuseum.org/museum-me.

Additional access programs include Museums for All, Discovery Passes, Little Wonders and Blue Star Museums. Also, the Museum admits mothers for free on Mother’s Day and fathers free on Father’s Day.

Learn about all the Museum’s access programs at highdesertmuseum.org/access-programs.