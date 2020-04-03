Micro Restaurants and a Bar in The Portland Food Hall

Right now, you should not be traveling, but we wanted to show you some cool spots that you can plan to visit once the Stay Home, Save Lives order is lifted. To be clear: do not do this now. Dave Jones and his crew shot this story months ago. Portland is known for it’s food cart culture and the Portland Food Hall mixes that culture with cuisine from around the world, with the added comfort of being indoors.

Thanks to our Get Outside sponsor, Pro Caliber Motorsports, for giving us the time and resources to show you some of the most adventurous ways to take on Central Oregon every month on Central Oregon Daily.