▶️ VIDEO: 10-year-old, driving to see his mom, leads police on chase

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 10-year-old boy led police on a mile-long chase down Interstate 75 in Michigan last month. Police video of the chase was just released.

It happened near Birch Run, Michigan on May 27.

Michigan State Police said in a Twitter thread that OnStar disabled the vehicle after the driver refused to stop.

“Simultaneously, several 911 callers also reported that a child was driving a car on I-75,” officials said. “The juvenile driver ran from the stolen car before they were taken into custody nearby.”

Police said no one was injured and the child was booked at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to MLive, police said the boy told officers he had taken the car in an attempt to drive to see his mother in Detroit. From Birth Run, that’s 86 miles.