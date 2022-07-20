Man gets life for killing 3-year-old son, child’s mother

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Karissa Fretwell and their 3-year-old son Billy Fretwell.

KOIN-TV reports 55-year-old Michael Wolfe was sentenced Wednesday.

Wolfe pleaded guilty in June to aggravated murder and second-degree murder, three years after Karissa and Billy’s bodies were found in a remote wooded area west of Yamhill.

Karissa, who was 25 when she was killed, and Billy were last seen on May 13, 2019, and reported missing several days later.

Two months before, Wolfe had been ordered to pay child support. Wolfe was arrested in late May 2019.

RELATED: Man to serve minimum 50 years for killing grandparents

RELATED: Drug trafficking Oregon pilot accused of trying to hire hitman gets 3 years