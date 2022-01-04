Michael Flynn, Roger Stone headline ‘Reawaken America Tour’ stop in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News

Gen. Michael Flynn and Roger Stone are among dozens of speakers expected to attend a stop of the “Reawaken America Tour” at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in April.

The two-day event run by conservative podcast host Clay Clark bills itself as a conference to talk about vaccine freedom and religious freedom along with “election fraud, medical fraud and mainstream media fraud,” among other topics.

Organizers say the conference speakers run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days with no breaks or intermissions.

About 2,700 of the 3,500 tickets remain available for the event on April 1-2; general admission tickets cost $250 while VIP tickets for seats closer to the front cost $500.

But the group also will work with guests and have sold tickets for as little as $5.

“We pretty much have tickets available for anyone,” Jeanna Holcomb, one of the organizers told Central Oregon Daily News. “We don’t want price to be an issue. We want everyone to hear the truth.”

To get tickets, you have to submit an email address and someone with the event will call you back.

Previous coverage of the events around the country has called them “Q-anon friendly” rallies perpetuating false claims about the election, COVID and vaccine efforts.

President Donald Trump pardoned Flynn, his former national security adviser in 2020 ending a yearslong prosecution in the Russia investigation that saw Flynn twice plead guilty to lying to the FBI and then reverse himself before the Department of Justice stepped in to dismiss his case.

The pardon came in the waning weeks of Trump’s only term and came just months after the president commuted the sentence of another associate, Roger Stone, days before he was to report to prison.

Clark has said the CDC created COVID-19 and Flynn has long been an opponent of the COVID restrictions in place across the country.

The Redmond tour stop also is expected to feature several doctors who made a name for themselves over the last year promoting alternative methods of fighting COVID.

The tour has made headlines several times since it started last fall.

At the tour’s stop in San Antonio in November, Flynn came under fire for suggesting America should have “one religion under God.”

At another stop in Texas in December, several members of the tour fell ill after the event and later claimed they were poisoned with anthrax.

The Associated Press contributed to this report