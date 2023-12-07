Former Sisters spa owner reaches plea deal on sexual abuse charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The former owner of a Sisters spa has reached a plea deal on multiple charges including sexual abuse and practicing massage without a license.

Michael Patrick Boyle was owner of Hop in the Spa. He was arrested in July 2021.

Court records indicate Boyle entered an Alford plea of guilty on Dec. 1 to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse and three counts of practicing massage without a license. The records indicate Boyle entered the plea so that he had “the benefit of the plea negotiation.”

The terms include 30 days in jail, 90 days of house arrest under electronic monitoring, registration as a sex offender and no longer being allowed to practice massage. Boyle is also not allowed to access dating websites or pornography sites and his probation officer can check any of his electronic devices.

Sentencing is set for January 4.

RELATED: Bend transitional housing for felons, including sex crime felons, approved

RELATED: Randall Kilby double murder trial begins with opening statements, testimony