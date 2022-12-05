Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced in Southern California to 14 years in federal prison for cheating his clients out of millions of dollars.

The judge on Monday also ordered him to pay more than $10 million in restitution.

Avenatti — who most famously represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her failed litigation against then-President Donald Trump — had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge. He was accused of negotiating and collecting settlement payments on behalf of his clients and instead funneling the money to accounts he controlled.

The judge said the sentence should run consecutively to the five years in prison he is currently serving for separate convictions in New York.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.