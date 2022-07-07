▶️ Destination Oregon: Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria

by Dave Jones

If you’re like some people, when you visit someplace new, you look for restaurants that the locals frequent.

One of those places is off the beaten path in Klamath Falls, but the locals sure know about it.

It’s Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria, a tavern and restaurant that is hugely popular in these parts.

Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria had the very first microbrew in the Klamath Falls areas. They began brewing beer back in 1997, long before the fad caught on.

If you’re thinking the place looks like a Cheers-style tavern, that wasn’t the intent. But like any self-respecting beer joint, pizza is the highlight of the food menu at Mia and Pia’s.

For a killer spicy pizza, ask about Dave’s Special. But you’ll need a cold beverage to put out the fire!

There’s a mug club that is 206-members strong.

And the decor? Think rodeo, logging, local history, furry, odd and funky.

There is an outdoor dining area. And this is also a venue for local live music.

Even with a solid base of local customers and increasing tourists, Mia and Pia’s is not feeling the urge to grow or expand. It might be a popular local pizzeria, but Mia’s and Pia’s is also a very welcoming place for visitors.