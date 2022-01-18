Metolius woman killed in 2-car crash on HWY 361; OSP investigating as crime

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Metolius woman was killed Monday morning in a two-car crash on Highway 361, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, just north of Metolius, around 10:34 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed a southbound Chevy Taho driven by a 36-year-old Sergio Sanchez of Madras crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Ram 3500 truck, driven by 60-year-old John Wallace of Metolius.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries and the passenger in the Ram Truck, 56-year-old Anna Wallace suffered fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Highway 361 was closed for about five hours while investigators reconstructed the crash.

OSP said the crash is being investigated as a criminal matter.