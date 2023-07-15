▶️ Metolius Spike and Rail event Saturday keeps its railroad history alive

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s an event that many probably have yet to hear of in a town that is often overlooked. The City of Metolius holds its Spike and Rail event on Saturday.

“We try to do a bunch of different events for the children and this is our biggest one of the year,” said Metolius Mayor Patty Wyler.

There is a parade at 11 a.m. and several games for the kids.

“We have face painting, a magician, balloon artist, a silent auction with many items and a raffle for a quilt that is based on a railroad theme,” Wyler said.

There will also be vendors, food and a kid’s train to ride.

The city is embracing its spike and rail heritage.

“Several years ago is when it started because we were a railroad town,” Wyler said. “It kind of faded out as the town got smaller, and we have been trying to bring it back for the last few years.”

It’s the symbol of its town on benches, bus stops and even trash cans. Few live here, but the small community is passionate about keeping its railroad history alive.

“The one thing we do have is a beautiful depot, and the train goes by there all the time,” Wyler said.

At the depot is a sign titled “The End of the Line.”

It says, “The race between the Oregon Trunk Railroad and Union Pacific Railroad up the Deschutes River ended at Metolius Feb. 15, 1911. The Oregon Trunk won. This depot was the end of the line serving all of Central Oregon.”

“We just want to keep the depot alive,” Wyler said.

Keeping the depot and railroad history alive through events like Saturday’s.

The Spike and Rail event is held at the Metolius Park between 6th and 7th Street.