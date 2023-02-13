7 pounds of meth found after traffic stop in Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Central Washington state residents were arrested in Madras after an Oregon State Trooper allegedly found seven pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

OSP said it happened Sunday night around 7:20 p.m. on Highway 97 near E. Street. The vehicle was pulled over for speeding.

State Police say the trooper “noticed signs of criminal activity” which led to the search of the vehicle.

Luiz Maria Ramirez-Gutierrez, 42, of Yakima and Reyna Paola Marin-Ramirez, 20, from Kennewick were taken to Jefferson County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Distribution of Commercial Quantities of Methamphetamine, OSP said.

RELATED: Suspects arrested south of La Pine for trafficking fentanyl to Central Oregon

RELATED: 4 arrested in hallucinogen extraction lab bust in NE Bend