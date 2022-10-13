▶️ WATCH: Oregon cop catches meteor streaking across sky on dash cam

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A police officer on patrol in Lincoln City, Oregon, Wednesday night caught a glimpse of a meteor streaking across the sky on his dashboard camera.

The Lincoln City Police Department said Sgt. Liden was heading back to the office at around 10:15 p.m. when he rounded a corner to spot the meteor.

“The meteor emitted a bright green light and looked similar to a flare in the sky,” Lincoln City Police said.

The American Meteor Society took several other reports from people in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia who saw the meteor including in Albany, Portland, Salem and Forest Grove. It was also seen as far east as Yakima, Wash.

There were no immediate reports of any impact.

