Crook County School District picks up more grant money from Meta

The Crook County School District has received more than $53,000 in grant money from Meta and the Prineville Data Centers to suport STEM programs.

It will be distributed to Barnes Butte Elementary School and Crook County High School and Middle School.

“It’s things like this that go just a little beyond what schools get in funding. So when Meta gives us grants based on something that someone is excited about, it gives students just that extra opportunity for enrichment,” said Dr. Sara Johnson, Crook County School Superintendent.

Meta’s grant program started in 2011 and has invested in Crook County schools every year since.

