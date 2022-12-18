Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

by The Associated Press
Sunday, December 18th 2022

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

 

France’s Kylian Mbappe, right, scores his side’s second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

 

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.

Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete now that he is finally a World Cup champion.

Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona.

 

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, scores his side’s first goal passing France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
