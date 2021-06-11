Merkley to hold virtual town hall for Crook County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a virtual town hall for the constituents of Crook County on Friday, June 18.

Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington D.C., and he’ll answer questions and take suggestions on how to tackle challenges facing both Oregon and the U.S.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings.”

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties each year.

The town hall will take place at 10:30 a.m. You can find the link to the Zoom meeting here.

Phone call information here:

Dial: 669-254-5252

Meeting ID: 160 267 0209#

Participant ID: #

Passcode: 65221132#