by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Senator Jeff Merkely, D-Ore., attended a ribbon cutting event in Sisters Friday to celebrate the completion of a project upgrading the Three Sisters Irrigation District.

Among the new upgrades — piping 64 miles of canals, on-farm improvements and the implementation of fish-friendly hydropower for the area.

The event was also attended by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Robert Bonnie.