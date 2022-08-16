▶️ Merkley urges Senate to pass same sex marriage equality act

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., took to Twitter Monday to call for passage of the “Respect for Marriage Act.”

The act is an effort in Congress to protect the rights of same sex marriage after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued a concurring opinion in the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Thomas said the court should look at potentially overturning other rulings, such as same sex marriage.

Merkley said he believes politicians shouldn’t have any role in dictating who someone loves or marries, but he is urging the passing of the act to respond to what he calls an extremist majority Supreme Court that “has laid down a philosophy that attacks the principle of marriage equality.”

The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the house in July and needs 60 votes in the Senate in order to reach President Joe Biden’s desk.

RELATED: House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion