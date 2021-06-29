Merkley introduces plan to improve nationwide access to housing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced legislation Tuesday to improve access to housing across the nation.

The Affordable HOME Act, which stands for Housing Opportunities Made Equitable, addresses declining rates of homeownership, homelessness, and the lack of affordable housing options.

“Waiting lists for public housing can range from 13 months to eight years, and a lot of the families that actually get housing vouchers take them out and can’t actually find an apartment available at the amount that the housing voucher can pay,” Merkley said.

The Democrat said the act is a part of a national commitment to make sure every American has a home they can afford.

It will accomplish this through increasing construction, lowering the cost of housing, developing an emergency housing program, and addressing race-based discrimination in housing policies.

“In the wealthiest nation on earth, no one should have to sleep on the streets or commute for hours every day just to afford a safe and decent place to call home,” the act reads in part.

It mentions findings from Pew Research that nearly 40% of American renters spend more than 30% of their pre-tax income on rent.

You can read the full details of the act below: