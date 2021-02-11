Merkley: GOP senators face issues in Trump verdict

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic U.S. senator says he believes his Republican colleagues will be thinking about what’s more important: their place in history or getting re-elected when they vote on former President Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence on incitement of insurrection.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told reporters Thursday a decision by GOP senators to convict could run contrary to what voters in their states want.

Only six Republican senators on Tuesday joined 50 Democrats in voting to proceed with the impeachment trial. But votes of two-thirds of members of the Senate —- or at least 67 votes — are needed to convict.