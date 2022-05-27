by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the second time in a week, a 16-year-old girl from Bend has gone missing. Oregon child welfare officials say she may be in danger and are asking the public’s help to find her.

Mercedes Dunnington, who also goes by “Bow” or “Katie,” was last seen Friday. The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, said Dunnington is in the foster care system.

She is known to spend time at local parks, gas stations and at homeless camps in Bend.

Dunnington is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 187 pounds with dyed blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black fleece button-up jacket with a hood.

She last went missing on May 20 and an alert was issued. She was found the next day.

ODHS said it could not elaborate on the reason behind the new alert due to privacy laws, a spokesperson said. ODHS said that sometimes, children in foster care may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert.

The department added that “A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing.”

Anyone who sees Dunnington is urged to call law enforcement or 911.