by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon child welfare officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who went missing from Bend. They say she is believed to be in danger.

Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, a 16-year-old who is in the foster care system, was last seen on Sunday, May 15, the Oregon Department of Health Services Child Welfare Division said Friday.

Bo, who also goes by Katie, is known to hang out at local parks and gas stations in Bend, ODHS said.

Bo is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 187 pounds with dyed blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black fleece button-up jacket with a hood.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or law enforcement.