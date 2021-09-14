Mentally unstable man evaluated after phony gun threat in Sawyer Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police took a mentally unstable man in for an evaluation Monday afternoon after they negotiated with him in Bend’s Sawyer Park.

Park stewards called police at 1:53 p.m. and reported a man who was throwing things out of a port-a-potty, talking to himself, and would not leave the park, according to Lt. Juli-Ann McConkey.

When officers arrived, the man told them he had a gun, and tossed a bullet out of the port-a-potty.

They approached with caution and guns drawn before discovering he did not have a gun after all.

Officers were able to calm him down before they took him in for an evaluation, and he was then taken to St. Charles for further care.