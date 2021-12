by Samantha O'Connor

It’s been 80 years since the attacks on Pearl Harbor, when the Japanese staged a surprise attack on the American base in Honolulu

More than 2,300 service members were killed, and 1100 wounded

Local Pearl Harbor survivor Dick Higgins – also known as “Gramps” – is now 100 years old.

He travelled to Hawaii to partake in a remembrance ceremony.

We joined him for this somber event, and sat down to talk about his memories before everything changed on December 7th, 1941.