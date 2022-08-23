Memorial service announced for fallen Bend firefighter, brother

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire & Rescue announced plans for a joint memorial service for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro on Sunday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

The brothers died on August 15 after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho, according to Bend Fire and Rescue.

BFR also said they were the only two occupants of the aircraft along with Daniel and his wife Elisif’s dog, Cinder, who miraculously survived and is recovering at home in Bend.

Daniel and Mark were returning from a backcountry flying and camping trip when the crash occurred, the cause of which is still undetermined.

Daniel Harro is survived by his wife, Elisif, and Mark Harro is survived by his wife Kelly.

The Harro brothers are also survived by their parents, John and Denise Harro, and younger sister, Laura.

At the request of both families the memorial will be a joint service for the brothers and will include a full fire service active duty death ceremony arranged by Bend Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Honor Guard, and numerous other emergency service agencies.

A public viewing for Daniel Harro will be held at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, 105 NW Irving Avenue in Bend, on Saturday, August 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A private viewing for Mark Harro is scheduled for family members.

The memorial service will begin on Sunday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive.

Members of the public as well as members of the Oregon Fire Service are invited to attend.

BFR encourages attendees to arrive at least 30 minutes early due to the potential for traffic congestion and remote parking.

Fire service personnel attending the service with fire apparatus are asked to RSVP with Tim Guest of the Bend Police Department (tguest@bendoregon.gov) to arrange for apparatus parking reservations as space is limited.

Shevlin Hixon Drive will be closed to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. on Sunday until sometime in the afternoon.

Parking for the public is available at no cost in the Old Mill District parking lots and the amphitheater can be accessed the footbridge in the Old Mill District.

Attendees needing disabled parking may enter via Shevlin Hixon drive by displaying a valid disabled permit to parking attendants.

A warm day is anticipated on Sunday and there is no shade within the amphitheater.

Memorial-goers are encouraged to wear light clothing, hats or head coverings, or bring small umbrellas which will not obstruct the views of those behind them.

Water bottles will be allowed into the venue and are encouraged to maintain hydration.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been established to help support the families with mounting expenses during this time. If you would like to donate please visit Daniel’s GoFundMe and Mark’s GoFundMe to leave your donation.

There are also online memorials for the brothers where visitors can share encouraging words, memories, and photos for the families. Click here to visit Daniel Harro’s memorial page and here to visit Mark Harro’s page.