▶️ Memorial Day travel expected to be busier than last season

Memorial Day weekend is two weeks away and that means the start of the summer travel season. Both air and ground travel is expected to increase this year.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom looks at what you need to know for a smooth summer of traveling.

Here are some facts from AAA about Memorial Day travel:

The unofficial start to summer will be a busy one this year as AAA predicts 42.3 million people (12.6% of the population) will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. This is an increase of 7% over 2022. About 578,000 Oregonians will travel over the long weekend.

While nearly 88% of Memorial Day travelers will drive to their Memorial Day destinations, air travel is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, up 11% over last year. In all, 8% of Memorial Day travelers will fly for the holiday.

This year’s travel volume is expected to be the third busiest since the year 2000 when AAA started tracking holiday travel. This year’s travel volume lags only behind 2005 and 2019.

The top U.S. destinations for members of AAA Oregon are Anaheim, Maui and Las Vegas. Top international destinations are Rome, London and Dublin. Top regional destinations are central Oregon, the Oregon coast and Crater Lake.