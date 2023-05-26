▶️ Memorial Day events in Central Oregon to honor those who served

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A number of events are happening on Monday, Memorial Day, to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country.

Bend

In Bend, the 16th Annual Reading of the Names is happening from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Troy Field. It’s a chronological, continuous reading of the name, age, and hometown of every U.S. serviceperson killed in Afghanistan since 2001 and in Iraq since 2003. If you can’t make it down, there will be a live webcast at weareremembering.com.

Bend Heroes Foundation have a Memorial Day ceremony at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park starting at 7:00 a.m. Boy Scout Troop 25 and volunteers will install flags along Newport Ave. and downtown Bend following the ceremony.

There will also be a Memorial Day service at the Deschutes Memorial Gardens off Highway 97 at 1:00 p.m.

Redmond and Terrebonne

VFW Post 4108 will lead a Memorial Day Ceremony from 9-9:30 a.m. at Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery. They’ll head over to Redmond Memorial Gardens Cemetery to honor those veterans from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Prineville

In Prineville, the Memorial Day Parade and Elm Street Bridge Wreath Drop happens from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., and the Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds.