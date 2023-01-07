▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday.

Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench.

“We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many people reaching out, sending a message of love, support and asking what they can do,” said brother Jeffrey Trench.

Her family last saw her on the night of December 26th. She was reported missing the next day.

Her gray 2009 Acura MDX was found at the entrance to Shevlin Park on the night of Dec. 27.

Since then Bend Police and Deschutes County Search and Rescue have canvassed the park from the ground and the sky with drones.

Those searching over the weekend want to check some areas in the park and public land on the nearby Deschutes National Forest.

Melissa’s brother, Jeffrey Trench, last spoke with her on Christmas Day. He was out of the country but connected via video call as they opened presents at their parents home in Eagle Crest.

“A very authentic, caring person. She’s reached out, she’s reached and touched so many people and that spirit is there and that’s a connecting factor for everybody,” said her brother.

Trench was seen at Fred Meyer just before 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 26, after she left her family’s home.

The surveillance photo is taken from above, so you can’t see her face. But Trench is wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood. Police say that’s what she was reportedly wearing when she was last seen by her family.

Initial police reports indicated that Trench may be having suicidal ideations. Her brother says that while her full mental state at the time of her disappearance is unknown he doesn’t believe that is the case describing her as, “very vivacious, lively. She was really looking forward to, she had goals set up for next year. Just a lot of things going on, just very exuberant, excited.”

Melissa Trench is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.

Her family has set up a website with more photos and information on search efforts.

Police and the sheriff’s office are both asking anyone in the Shevlin Park area or on surrounding public lands to be vigilant and report any information to the nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.

“We’re keeping that hope alive because we know in some way, shape or form, we’re going to run into her, so and find her and bring her home. And that’s what we’re trying to concentrate all of our energy, added Trench.

The group will be back out searching around the park Sunday morning assembling at the entrance to the park at 10:30 a.m.