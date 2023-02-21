▶️ Bend mayor to release monthly city council meeting recap videos

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Something new Bend residents will see from new Mayor Melanie Kebler — a city council meeting recap.

She posted one last Thursday following Wednesday night’s meeting.

Kebler says her goal with these videos is to create more transparency with the public and share what the council is working on.

“The objective is to just give people the highlights of what we’ve been working on and to make sure we’re raising up the key issues that council is talking about,” Kebler said. “That way people have the chance to go to our website to learn more, to send any questions or input and to be involved in the process of making policy.”

Kebler plans to release recap videos once a month to share plans and conversations that city council has.

