Volunteers invited to help build this year’s Meissner Snow Dragon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual snow dragon sculpture at the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park shelter is making its return this week.

The sculpture requires some community participation because its meant to be 150-feet long. The creator of the snow dragon is already out prepping the sculpture.

Volunteers can help on Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. Those who want to help will have to ski or snowshoe to get there. It’s about 1.5 miles from the parking lot.

Families with kids are welcome. Just make sure to bring shovels.

There will be free barbecue for everyone who helps.

