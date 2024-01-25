by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Skiers love to know conditions before they head out so they know what equipment and clothing to take. A Bend man has been answering those questions for three years with the Meissner Nordic App that you can download and use on your phone.

James Montemagno wishes he could volunteer every day at the Meissner Nordic Ski area, but he has a full-time job. So, he did the next best thing. He developed an app loaded with current weather and trail conditions that skiers love.

Launched in December 2021 to rave reviews, the app shows skiers what trails at the Meissner Nordic Ski area have been groomed, snow conditions and whether the parking lot has been plowed.

“One of the big features is interactive maps,” Montemagno said. “I wanted to make sure when you are out on the trails when you are skiing, you can pull it up and see yourself on the map and get direction information. Especially for new skiers, it’s important to see what the difficulty is of each of those trails.”

The Meissner Nordic App, now available in its third version, is a certifiable hit with skiers who’ve downloaded it nearly 10,000 times.

“When they get here at five in the morning and they go grooming, you can see whose grooming, you can see how fast they’re going, you can see where they’ve been and you can kind of guess where they are going,” said Don Leet, Bend Endurance Academy instructor. “So, for me, it’s important because I plan my ski day that way.”

Montemagno says he developed the app as a gift to the non-profit Meissner Nordic Ski Club that maintains 47 kilometers of classic, skate skiing and snowshoeing trails open to the public at no charge.

“So many people want to know, is it groomed? Is the parking lot empty? What’s the weather like? The app has been a great way to communicate that information,” said Chris Scheer, a Meissner Nordic Club ambassador.

Thousands of people ski the Meissner Nordic trails each winter. A percentage of them donate to the nordic club to keep the trails groomed for enjoyable ski trips close to town.

“I have a job. I can’t be out there every morning helping out. This is my way of giving back,” Montemagno said. “I love building applications. I hope other people find it useful and if they do, that’s awesome.”