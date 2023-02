by Steve Kaufmann

A creature is taking shape in the forest west of Bend.

Volunteers are building a giant snow sculpture in the shape of a dragon named Nance at the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park.

If you want help shape and sculpt Nance you can ski our snowshoe out to the Virginia Meissner Shelter on Saturday. Joshua Cook and a team of volunteers will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Who is Fiver?

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Grooming Virginia Meissner Sno-Park