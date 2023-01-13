Megan Norris to fill vacant Bend City Council seat

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council has selected Megan Norris to fill the council seat that was vacated by Mayor Melanie Kebler when Kebler won the November election.

Norris says she has more than two decades of experience in both the private and public sectors.

She currently works as a forward planning manager for Hayden Homes and a board member of the Deschutes Children’s Foundation.

She will be sworn in on Jan. 18.

