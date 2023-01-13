Housing, Child Care among top priorities for new Bend City Councilor Norris

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s next city councilor says she wants to make a difference.

We caught up with Megan Norris Friday. She’ll be filling the seat left behind when Melanie Kebler became the city’s new mayor.

Norris says she’s going to use her diverse background in guiding her through the new role.

“Housing, really making sure that we have the housing that we need in Bend. Housing that all income levels can afford. I also want to make a big impact on the environment and climate. We’re at a tipping point. And then lastly, the child care. I think it’s so important to make sure that we are helping families and really our workforce to come to a solution,” said Norris.

She’s scheduled to be sworn-in on Wednesday.

