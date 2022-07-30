▶️ One $1.337 billion jackpot-winning ticket sold in Mega Millions

Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased in Illinois.
The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.
The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
The $1.337 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.
The jackpot was $200 million shy of the all-time Mega Millions record and $250 million short of the U.S. record set by a Powerball jackpot in 2016.
Nobody who has bought a ticket in Oregon has ever won the top prize.
If an Oregonian ever does win, they should know this: Staying anonymous will be pretty much impossible. The names of the lottery winners, the money they made, and the city they bought the ticket in are all public records.
Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Mega Millions. Oregon also participates in Powerball.
The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-302.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.
But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.
Mega Millions all-time largest jackpots
- $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018
- $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022
- $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021
- $655 million: March 30, 2012 (three tickets sold)
- $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets sold
- $543 million: July 24, 2018
- $536 million: July 8, 2016
- $533 million: March 30, 2018
- $522 million: June 7, 2019
- $516 million: May 21, 2021
Powerball all-time largest jackpots
- $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets sold)
- $768.4 million: March 27, 2019
- $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017
- $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021
- $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021
- $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets)
- $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (two tickets)
- $590.5 million: May 18, 2013
- $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets)
- $564.1 million: Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets sold)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.