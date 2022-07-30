▶️ One $1.337 billion jackpot-winning ticket sold in Mega Millions

Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased in Illinois.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.337 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

The jackpot was $200 million shy of the all-time Mega Millions record and $250 million short of the U.S. record set by a Powerball jackpot in 2016.