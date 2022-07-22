by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing has grown to $660 million. It’s the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history and ninth largest largest lottery jackpot ever in the U.S. if you include Powerball.

Nobody won Tuesday night’s $555 million drawing. The new amount is a $105 million increase in just three days.

The winner could take a lump sum payment of $388 million or they could have the jackpot spread out in annual payments over 30 years.

If someone who buys a ticket in Oregon wins the jackpot, it will make history. No ticket sold in Oregon has ever won the big Mega Millions prize.

One thing Oregon contestants should know is this: Staying anonymous will be pretty much impossible. The names of the lottery winners, the money they made, and the city they bought the ticket in are all public records.

Chris Chiampis, a financial advisor for Northwest Mutual in Bend says lottery winners should seek out a financial advisor, tax planner, public accountant and attorney.

As for spending, Chiampis says that any immediate investments is a bad idea, so don’t pretend you’re an investor on “Shark Tank.” Mega Millions said nobody has won the big prize since April 15. The other jackpots won this year were $426 million in California on January 28; $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Mega Millions. Oregon also participates in Powerball.

The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-302.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.

But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.

Mega Millions all-time largest jackpots $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 $660 million: July 22, 2022 (TBD) $655 million: March 30, 2012 (three tickets sold) $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets sold $543 million: July 24, 2018 $536 million: July 8, 2016 $533 million: March 30, 2018 $522 million: June 7, 2019 $516 million: May 21, 2021

