Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the 4th largest in U.S. history. And the final number could get higher before the drawing at 8:00 p.m.

The grand prize is $810 million as of Tuesday morning. The only jackpots that have been higher were a $1.586 Powerball drawing in 2016, a $1.537 billion Mega Millons jackpot in 2018 and a $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize last year.

If someone who bought a ticket in Oregon wins, it will make history. No Oregon-sold ticket has ever won the Mega Millions jackpot.

One thing Oregon contestants should know is this: Staying anonymous if they win will be pretty much impossible. The names of the lottery winners, the money they made, and the city they bought the ticket in are all public records.

Chris Chiampis, a financial advisor for Northwest Mutual in Bend says lottery winners should seek out a financial advisor, tax planner, public accountant and attorney.

Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Mega Millions. Oregon also participates in Powerball.

The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-302.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.

But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.

Mega Millions all-time largest jackpots $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 $810 million: July 26, 2022 (TBD) $655 million: March 30, 2012 (three tickets sold) $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets sold $543 million: July 24, 2018 $536 million: July 8, 2016 $533 million: March 30, 2018 $522 million: June 7, 2019 $516 million: May 21, 2021

