▶️ Mega Millions jackpot reaches fifth-highest in game’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $555 million for Tuesday’s drawing. If someone wins, it will be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The one-time cash payout would be $316.9 million. Or someone could take the annuity, which would spread the jackpot out over 30 years and provide steady income. Mega Millions said nobody has won the big prize since April 15. The other jackpots won this year were $426 million in California on January 28; $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Mega Millions. Oregon also participates in Powerball.

No ticket sold in Oregon has ever won the Mega Millions jackpot.

The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-302.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.

But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.

Mega Millions all-time largest jackpots $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 $655 million: March 30, 2012 (three tickets sold) $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets sold $555 million: July 18, 2022 (TBD) $543 million: July 24, 2018 $536 million: July 8, 2016 $533 million: March 30, 2018 $522 million: June 7, 2019 $516 million: May 21, 2021

