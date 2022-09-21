▶️ Massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed

CHICAGO (AP) — Lottery officials say two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket was sold in a Chicago suburb for a late July drawing, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday the prize for the July 29 drawing was claimed by two individuals who agreed to split the prize if they won.

The lottery says it is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be “over the moon” with their win.

That’s much different than in Oregon. The names of the lottery winners, the money they made, and the city they bought the ticket in are all public records.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

Oregon is one of 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participates in Mega Millions. Oregon also participates in Powerball.

The odds of winning the big prize is 1-in-302.2 million. For perspective, the odds of being struck by lighting once in your lifetime would be 1-in-15,000.

But, you’d have better luck winning Mega Millions or Powerball than filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. That’s 1-in-9.2 quadrillion.

Mega Millions all-time largest jackpots $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 $655 million: March 30, 2012 (three tickets sold) $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets sold $543 million: July 24, 2018 $536 million: July 8, 2016 $533 million: March 30, 2018 $522 million: June 7, 2019 $516 million: May 21, 2021

Powerball all-time largest jackpots

$1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets sold) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets) $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (two tickets) $590.5 million: May 18, 2013 $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets) $564.1 million: Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets sold)

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.